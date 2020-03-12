|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend
Billerica - Lawrence R. "Larry" DeBenedictis Sr., age 90, Beloved husband of 65 years of Carol A. (Hughes) DeBenedictis died Wednesday at their home after a lengthy illness with his family by his side.
He was born in Medford, June 4, 1929 a son of the late Carmine Sr. and Teresa (Robbio) DeBenedictis and has been a Billerica resident for 85 years.
Mr. DeBenedictis was a graduate of the Howe High School class of 1948 and was then drafted into the US Army during the Korean War serving from 1951 until 1952 with the 3rd infantry before being discharged after losing both legs in a combat related injury. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
He worked as a master plumber for Carmine DeBenedictis and sons plumbing and heating before being drafted, upon returning he was the building inspector for the Town of Billerica from 1957-1967 and was also employed at the former Hughes Lumber in Billerica.
Mr. DeBenedictis was a member of the Boston Korean War group, the Lowell Korean War group, DAV Chapter 47 and the Billerica VFW Solomon Post.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Lawrence R. DeBenedictis Jr and his companion Faith Maslin of Billerica and James DeBenedictis and his wife Eunice Zaroulis of Lowell; six brothers, Daniel DeBenedictis of Billerica, Vincent DeBenedictis of Hampton, NH, Anthony DeBenedictis and his wife Lucia of Hudson, NH, Carmine DeBenedictis Jr. of Billerica, Angelo DeBenedictis and his wife Lillian of Carlisle, Peter DeBenedictis and his wife Barbara of Ohio; four sisters, Agnes Spinney of Billerica, Anna Mason of Harvard, Caroline Vitale and her husband William of Billerica and Pauline deDiego and her husband Robert of Pepperell; four grandchildren, Larry III, Devone, Danielle and Carmen as well as his great-grandson Giovanny and many nieces and nephews; he was the brother of the late Paul DeBenedictis and brother-in-law of the late Barbara DeBenedictis, Albert Spinney, Jack Mason, and Alice DeBenedictis.
DEBENEDICTIS – Of Billerica, March 11, Lawrence R. "Larry" DeBenedictis. Visiting hours will be held Friday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 3 – 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Andrew's Church, 45 Talbot Ave. Billerica at 12 noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lahey Health at Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801 www.lahey.org or to the DAV, www.dav.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2020