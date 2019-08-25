|
|
Westford
Lawrence Robert "Larry" Hansen, age 83, longtime resident of Westford and Cocoa, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home in Westford, surrounded by his loving family. His was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Bales) (McNeil) Hansen with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Complete obituary to be published Monday. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Lawrence R. "Larry" Hansen
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019