Loving Father and Grandfather
LOWELL
Lawrence R. "Ziggy" Sabotka, 69, life-long resident of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Sigmont V. And Evelyn M. (Rogers) Sabotka. Larry was born and educated in Lowell, he attended Lowell Trade High School where he studied automotive.
He was formerly employed by Vertipile where he worked as a maintenance mechanic for over 30 years. Larry was an avid car enthusiast. He enjoyed driving his 1929 Model A, but especially enjoyed driving his 1942 Ford. Larry attended many car shows, he even made the drives to Minnesota and Ohio to attend the Street Rod Nationals. His true passion was the United States Bunting Cricket Club where he was a devoted member. Larry loved spending time with the guys with whom he developed great friendships, which included summer fishing trips and Florida vacations.
His other hobbies included collecting firearms and spending quality time with family and friends.
Larry will be deeply missed by his daughter, Christine Sabotka and her husband, Dean Pepper; his grandchildren, Hailey, Candra, and "Little Chris" Pepper, all of Middleton. He also leaves his wife of 29 years, Elaine Lapointe Sabotka; his brother, Roger Sabotka, and his wife, Janice of Lowell; his sister-in-law, Rita Sabotka, wife of his late brother Richard Sabotka; several nieces and nephews; his loving granddog Bentley; and many dear friends, especially the ones at the Bunting Club.
SABOTKA
---- In Lowell June 10, 2019 at his home, Lawrence R. "Ziggy" Sabotka, a South Lowell resident. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on TUESDAY from 4 until 8 PM. A Service will take place WEDNESDAY at 11 AM at the FUNERAL HOME.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for Lawrence R. Sabotka
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019