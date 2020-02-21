|
Devoted family Matriarch
Lea Marie (Gendreau) LaPorte 93, a resident of Seabrook Beach, NH and Delray Beach, FL., passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 18, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Roland A. LaPorte for over 70 years.
Lea was the daughter of the late Dr. Raymond J. and Lea (Archambault) Gendreau, born in Lowell, MA on January 3, 1927. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, Tyngsborough and received her Bachelor's Degree from Trinity College, Washington, D.C. in 1948.
She was a stay at home Mom, active in church and civic affairs. She was a founder and past president of the Friends of St. Joseph's Hospital, one of the founders of the D'Youville Manor Ladies Guild and a member of Catholic College of Lowell.
Mrs. LaPorte was a teacher at the Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School in Lowell from 1975-1987 and was secretary of the Inlet Cove Condominiums Association in Delray Beach, FL from 1990-2011.
She liked to beach walk, read, do jig saw and word puzzles and Needle point Christmas stockings and loved to have her family and friends at the beach house.
In addition to her husband Roland, she is survived by one daughter: Therese L. and her husband Rear Admiral Michael A. Brown USN (Ret.), five sons: Roland A. LaPorte Jr. of Dunbarton, NH, Raymond P. LaPorte and his wife Bernadette of Vineyard Haven, MA., Philip J. LaPorte and his wife Kimberly of Coconut Creek, FL., Mark V. LaPorte and his wife Diane of East Kingston, NH, and Peter C. LaPorte of Hudson, NH. She is also survived by seven granddaughters and three grandsons and six great-grandchildren. She leaves one sister: Pauline A. Viau of Windham, NH and Delray Beach, FL. and several nieces and nephews and Donald Isabelle and his wife Maxine.
Family and friends are invited to attend Lea's visiting hours on Saturday morning Feb. 22, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12 Noon at the Parish of St. Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment wil be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations in Memory of Lea may be made to Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School Memorial Giving Program, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA. 01854 or www.sjdarc.org. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. 978-459-9315.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2020