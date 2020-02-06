Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church
28 Tarbell St.
Pepperell, MA
Interment
Following Services
Newton Cemetery
Leah Ann (Lockhart) Tully


1963 - 2020
Leah Ann (Lockhart) Tully Obituary
of Pepperell; 56

Leah Ann (Lockhart) Tully died on February 1, 2020 at the age of 56 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Somerville on November 25, 1963 a daughter of the late Robert C. and Ruth J. (Shidlow) Lockhart.

Leah spent her early life in Everett and Billerica where she attended the schools and was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School Class of 1981. She also was a graduate of the Burdett Business School of Boston. During her working years she had been employed at the former Hallissy Chevrolet in Lowell as a comptroller. She also had been employed at Bormann Brothers Moving and Storage in Pepperell.

Leah enjoyed going to and watching her sons' baseball games as often as she could. She could always be found yelling at the top of her lungs supporting her boys. She was the biggest cheerleader for all their teammates and she wasn't afraid to show it. She also enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her granddaughter.

A resident of Pepperell for 23 years where she lived with her family, she is survived by her two sons Christopher M. Tully of Pepperell and Jeffrey P. Tully of West Boylston; a brother, Robert Lockhart Jr of Hudson, NH and sister, Rachael Bonner of Townsend; her uncle, Richard Shidlow of Pepperell as well as her adoring granddaughter, Carter Tully, of West Boylston. She was the former wife of George R. Tully.

She was pre-deceased by her boyfriend David Dawes Jr.

TULLY

Leah A. (Lockhart) of Pepperell. February 1, 2020. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA on Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Newton Cemetery. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2020
