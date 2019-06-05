Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leatrice Mazzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leatrice A. "Lee" Mazzone


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leatrice A. "Lee" Mazzone Obituary
of Billerica; 92 BILLERICA Leatrice A. "Lee" Mazzone, 92, of Billerica, passed away peacefully at House on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Lee was the beloved wife of the late George Mazzone, who passed away on February 27, 1997.

She was born in Medford on October 13, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Rose (Abrams) Gerrig.

Lee is survived and will be deeply missed by her two sons, Gene Mazzone and his wife Fran of Littleton and Robert Mazzone and his wife Diane of Dracut; her two daughters, Judy Gudinas and her husband Ken of Chelmsford and Georgia LeBlond and her husband Kevin of Westford; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara and Gloria Gerrig of Chelsea; two sisters-in-law, Natalie Kelley and her husband Larry of Worcester and Bernice Gerrig of Lincoln, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lee was predeceased by her brother, Edward Gerrig.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the House for their extraordinary care, as well as Tandem Care Associates of Acton for providing exceptional in-home care. Mazzone Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 10:00 - 1:00 in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen Street, Chelmsford. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Road, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.caredimensions.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Leatrice A. "Lee" Mazzone
Published in Lowell Sun on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now