of Billerica; 92 BILLERICA Leatrice A. "Lee" Mazzone, 92, of Billerica, passed away peacefully at House on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Lee was the beloved wife of the late George Mazzone, who passed away on February 27, 1997.
She was born in Medford on October 13, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Rose (Abrams) Gerrig.
Lee is survived and will be deeply missed by her two sons, Gene Mazzone and his wife Fran of Littleton and Robert Mazzone and his wife Diane of Dracut; her two daughters, Judy Gudinas and her husband Ken of Chelmsford and Georgia LeBlond and her husband Kevin of Westford; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara and Gloria Gerrig of Chelsea; two sisters-in-law, Natalie Kelley and her husband Larry of Worcester and Bernice Gerrig of Lincoln, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lee was predeceased by her brother, Edward Gerrig.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the House for their extraordinary care, as well as Tandem Care Associates of Acton for providing exceptional in-home care. Mazzone Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 10:00 - 1:00 in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen Street, Chelmsford. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Road, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.caredimensions.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 5, 2019