Lee M. Richardson, 85
Lee M. Richardson, 85, of Troy, Vermont passed away, due to failing health, on November 15, 2019 at Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, NH surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A private memorial graveside service will be held in the Spring at Jay Cemetery. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: CCNH Resident's Activity Fund, c/o P.O. Box 10, West Stewartstown, NH 03597, and/or Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019