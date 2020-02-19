|
Of N. Chelmsford
Lennart William Leedberg Jr., 83, a life-long resident of N. Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to the late Pauline Rita (Jutras) Leedberg who died June 16, 2019, and with whom he would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Sept 1, 2019.
Born in N. Chelmsford on January 29, 1937 he was the son of the late Lennart and Lorraine Leedberg Sr. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the Class 1955.
Lennart retired in 1994 from Raytheon in N. Andover.
He enjoyed gardening and fishing. He loved chocolate chip cookies
He is survived by his sons, Mark Leedberg and his companion Christine Byrne of Dracut, MA, Scott and his wife June Leedberg of Chelmsford, daughter, Cathy Gerlach and her companion Lori Stillson of Claremont, NH, three sisters, Elaine Matte of Ellsworth, NH, Janet and her husband, William Kenyon of Westford, MA and Joyce and her husband, John Kenyon of Lunenburg, MA; a brother, Raymond and his wife, Linda Leedberg of Nashua, NH; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Lennart William Leedberg Jr., 83, died February 18, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2020