Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather
Retired Lowell Firefighter
LOWELL
Leo C. Calhoun, 82, longtime resident of Lowell, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
Leo was born in Lowell, MA on August 26, 1938, a son of the late Eugene R. Hunt and Hazel F. (Mooney) Calhoun. He attended Sacred Heart School and Lowell Tech., graduating in 1952. During his early years, he worked as an EMT. Leo was appointed to the Lowell Fire Department on May 30, 1965 and served for nearly 20 years, retiring on February 12, 1985.
He will be fondly remembered for his love of camping, his famous french fries, his happy go lucky personality, as well as his ability to make everyone feel loved and welcome in his home. Leo enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a love for music, dancing, and socializing.
Leo is survived by, and will be deeply missed, by his loving son, Leo J. Calhoun and his wife Kimberly of Lowell, MA, his loving daughter, Jean M. Calhoun of Lowell, MA; his siblings, William Calhoun of Lowell, MA, and his wife Joyce, sister-in-law, Barbara Calhoun; his beloved grandchildren, Tracy Anderson, Nichole (Calhoun) Nowell, Leo "Duey" Calhoun and Samantha, Jonathan Calhoun and Lindsay, Mark Fortin and his wife Nikki Fortin, Courtney Fortin and Joey Parrington, Vanessa Fortin; his long-time friend Earl Burns; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends.
He is predeceased by his father, Eugene R. Hunt, his mother, Hazel F. Calhoun, his sister Jackie (Calhoun) Welton, his brother James F. Calhoun and his daughter Deborah L. (Calhoun) Fortin and long-time friend, Estelle McLaughlin.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, October 1st from 4 PM until 7 PM at FAY MCCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, Lowell, MA. Due to current restrictions face masks must be worn inside and will follow a walk thru wake protocol. Leo's Funeral Mass will be PRIVATE. Leo will be buried at a later date, with a private graveside service.
