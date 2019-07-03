Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
PELHAM, MA
Leo Albert
Leo M. Albert


1929 - 2019
Leo M. Albert Obituary
Loving husband, father,

grandfather, brother and friend

Tyngsboro

Leo M Albert, 89, of Tyngsboro, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Rita M. (Briere) Albert, with whom he would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on August 26th 2019.

Leo was born in Lowell, MA, September 18, 1929, a son of the late Alfred and Florida (Morneau) Albert and received his education in the Lowell school system.

After enlisting at age 17, Leo was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Infantry unit after proudly serving his country in Korea.

He lived most of his life in Tyngsboro and formerly ran the Textile Service Station in Lowell before going to work for Sanders Corp. (nka BAE) in Nashua, NH until his retirement.

In his free time, Leo enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his wife Rita, he will be forever missed by his granddaughter Diane and husband Robert Vallance, great-grandchildren MacKenzie and Megan Packard all of Londonderry, NH; son Ronald and wife Virginia Albert of Beverly Hills, Florida, grandson Robert R. Albert and his long time partner Amy Sixt of Lynn, MA; son William and wife Sandra Albert of Galveston, Texas, grandson Dan and his wife Melissa Albert of Londonderry, NH, granddaughter Jennifer Albert of Pepperell and great-grandchildren Jackson and Jaden; daughter Doris Francis of Manchester, NH, grandson David; sister Lillian and her husband Melvyn Bates of Maine; many nieces and nephews; and beloved friends. He was pre-deceased by his brother Norman.

Albert

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD., in PELHAM, from 4 to 7 PM, Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by his burial at Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 3, 2019
