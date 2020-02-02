|
DRACUT
Leo Marquis, age 56, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020 while on vacation with his wife in Punta Cana. He was the beloved husband of Pamela Marquis, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on February 21, 1963, he was a son of the late Louis and Gloria (Lemire) Marquis. Following his education at Greater Lowell Technical High School, Leo went on to work as a machinist for MKS Instruments for 25 years.
In his free time, Leo enjoyed tinkering with cars and going on long bicycle rides. He especially loved working on his 1978 Road Runner. Above all else though, Leo loved his family, and spending time with them was his greatest joy in life.
Besides his dear wife, Leo is survived by his three children, Justine Dunning and her partner Clifton Northup II of Nashua, NH, Joshua Marquis of Dracut, and Jeremy Marquis and his wife Sarah of Lowell; his four grandchildren, Brent and Gavin Dunning, Lexi and Kenzie Northup; his siblings, Henry Marquis and his wife Linda of NH, Roger Marquis of Dracut, Doris Marquis of Dracut, Lucille Mackenzie of GA, Louise Berube and her husband Anthony of Lowell, and Albert Marquis and his wife Lisa of Lowell, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marquis
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., on Monday, February 3rd from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. His Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home at 9 a.m. on February 4th, followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020