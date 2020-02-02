Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish
1340 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Marquis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Marquis


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Marquis Obituary
DRACUT

Leo Marquis, age 56, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020 while on vacation with his wife in Punta Cana. He was the beloved husband of Pamela Marquis, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell, MA on February 21, 1963, he was a son of the late Louis and Gloria (Lemire) Marquis. Following his education at Greater Lowell Technical High School, Leo went on to work as a machinist for MKS Instruments for 25 years.

In his free time, Leo enjoyed tinkering with cars and going on long bicycle rides. He especially loved working on his 1978 Road Runner. Above all else though, Leo loved his family, and spending time with them was his greatest joy in life.

Besides his dear wife, Leo is survived by his three children, Justine Dunning and her partner Clifton Northup II of Nashua, NH, Joshua Marquis of Dracut, and Jeremy Marquis and his wife Sarah of Lowell; his four grandchildren, Brent and Gavin Dunning, Lexi and Kenzie Northup; his siblings, Henry Marquis and his wife Linda of NH, Roger Marquis of Dracut, Doris Marquis of Dracut, Lucille Mackenzie of GA, Louise Berube and her husband Anthony of Lowell, and Albert Marquis and his wife Lisa of Lowell, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Marquis

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., on Monday, February 3rd from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. His Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home at 9 a.m. on February 4th, followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Leo Marquis
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -