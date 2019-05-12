|
|
Leo O. Hamel
of Methuen; 75
Mr. Leo O. Hamel, 75 of Methuen passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. Born in Lawrence on May 6, 1944, he is the son of the late Phillip and Jeannette (Beaulieu) Hamel.
Mr. Hamel held many jobs over the years, he worked for the Lawrence Fence Company, the Haigh Fence Company, Gibson Motors, Pacific Paper Mill and the Town of Methuen. He was a great supporter of veterans going to many events and fund raisers at the VFW in Methuen. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Hamel is predeceased by his son-in-law Scott K. Hamilton, brother Gerard Hamel, and sister Claire Waterworth. He is survived by one daughter; Lisa J. Hamilton of Methuen, one son; Philip L. Hamel and his wife Caroline of Methuen, two sisters; Gloria Hamel-Miner of Methuen, Suzanne Hamel of Bedford, one brother; Richard Hamel and his wife Andrea of Salem, NH, one brother-in-law; John Waterworth of Dracut. There are five grandchildren; Kylie, Katie, Shawn, Molly, and Peter and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his sister-in-law Janet Hamel and niece Kerri Hamel for all their help.
HAMEL - Family and friends are invited to call on Monday May 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA 01826. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 7:00 pm at the Racicot Funeral Home. Burial will be on a later date. Online condolences may be shared on www.racicotfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019