|
|
Leo "Armand" Paul Rancourt, 90, of Auburndale, FL, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019. Leo was born in Lowell, MA to Theophile and Aurore (Dufresne) Rancourt. Leo married Doris (Charette) on Nov. 24, 1951 in Leominster, MA; they had just celebrated 68 years of marriage the day before he passed.
Leo served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he and his bride lived in San Francisco, CA. He later secured a lifelong career, living in Leominster, MA.; Troy, NY, and Douglasville, GA. He started as a sewing machine mechanic and eventually ascended into management roles, working in research and development, employed by Cluetts & Peabody and the Arrow Shirt Company for more than 30 years, before retiring in 1989 with Doris to Auburndale.
His hobbies included both the ordinary and unique. He and Doris, who spent their summers in Ashby, MA, enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards; and they were both devoutly religious and lifelong members of the Roman Catholic Church. He loved playing the organ, whistling and reading maps. He and Doris had visited all 48 continental U.S. states, and he could tell you the location and mileage of nearly every U.S. Highway. He was a toe-tapper, finger-snapper and song-crooner, who enjoyed the music of the 1940s and 1950s, and who could sing like Bing Crosby.
Leo is survived by his wife, Doris; his four children: Paulette Cotrona and husband Frank of Peachtree City, GA; Mark Rancourt and wife Cindy (Feathers) of Dalton, MA; Michael Rancourt and wife Debbie (Childs) of Troy, NY; and Jaqueline Bujanow and husband Peter of Valatie, NY; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kate Krumm (Cotrona) and husband Gregory (daughters Gabriella and Tallulah) of Broomfield, CO; Karen Annis (Cotrona) (daughter Ava) of Newnan, GA; Kent Rancourt and wife Kari (Horton) (son Eli and daughter Ivy) of Plainville, CT; Dana Rancourt and wife Gabrielle (Ploss) (son Miles Leo) of East Long Meadow, MA; Ashley Rancourt and wife Nicole Hogan of Bethlehem, PA; Gary Fernet and wife Christina of Troy, NY; Casandra Rancourt (daughter Keyonah Gentry) of Troy, NY; Alexandra Bujanow of Arvada CO; and Christine Bujanow of Valatie, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his sister Helen Breault and brothers Rene and Robert.
Leo was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond and George, sister Theresa Desrocher and grandson Patrick Leo Cotrona.
A memorial service is being planned to take place in April 2020 in Leominster, MA. More details to follow. Cards may be sent to Doris Rancourt, Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center, 2920 Tibbits Ave., Room 217B, Troy, NY 12180. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Rancourt
A memorial service is being planned to take place in April 2020 in Leominster, MA. More details to follow. Cards may be sent to Doris Rancourt, Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center, 2920 Tibbits Ave., Room 217B, Troy, NY 12180. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
View the online memorial for Leo "Armand" Paul Rancourt
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 27, 2020