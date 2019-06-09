|
Leo W. Avila, Sr., a Lowell resident and widower of Mary (Whitworth) Avila passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 86. Born in Lowell on August 27, 1932, he was a son of the late Manuel Avila.
Leo was raised in Lowell by his grandparents, John and Florence Avila. He was a 1950 graduate of Lowell High School where he was a standout baseball player. Leo then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war.
Leo was a Captain in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, where he served for 27 years, retiring in 1993.
He was an avid baseball fan and served as a sports official for over 50 years. He officiated high school football and basketball. He umpired at all levels from Little League, Division 1 College, to Semi Pro baseball.
Leo was a charter member, past president, and interpreter for the Greater Lowell Baseball Umpires Association since its establishment in 1965. He was a member of the High School Baseball Association for over 50 years. Leo was also a member of the New England Football Officials, and the High School Basketball Association.
Survivors include a son and daughter in law, Leo and Linda Avila of Lowell; a daughter Martha Graverly of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Bryan Avila, Amy Carroll, Thomas Avila; three great grandchildren, Kailyn and Grady Avila and Lily Goodman; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in NC. He was the grandfather of the late Karen Avila-Conlin who died in 2018.
Relatives and friends are invited to Leo's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, on Monday from 4 until 7 PM. His Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM in the Funeral Home. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019