Leon J. Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Dracut; 89

Dracut

Leon J. Brien a Dracut resident and beloved husband of Anna May "Nancy" (Brown) Brien passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 89.

Born in Lowell he was a son of the late Joseph G. And Melanie (Lafrombaise) Brien. Leon grew up in Lowell and was a veteran of the Korean War having attained the rank of CPL while serving in the US Army.

Leon retired from Raytheon following 22 years of service in the maintenance department.

He was a communicant of St. Francis Parish in Dracut, was a member of the Dracut Senior Citizen Club, Lowell Senior Citizen Club, Centralville Senior Citizen Club, and the Dracut American Legion, Post 315.

Family was paramount to Leon. A dedicated family man, he cherished all the time he was able to spend with his family.

Surviving him besides Anna May "Nancy" with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage are two sons and a daughter in law, Robert and Kimberley Brien of Methuen, Joseph Brien of Danvers; proud grandfather to his five grandchildren, Benjamin Brien and his wife Kelly of Forney, TX, Christopher Brien and his wife Trisha of Brookline, NH, Sarah Brien of Dracut, Gregory Brien and his wife Tristan of Elon, NC, Tyler Brien and his wife Kimberly of Arundel, ME. Leon and Anna May were so proud to welcome another generation of Brien's, their thirteen great grandchildren: Alivia, Sebastian, Jacob, Michael, Caitlyn, Kylie, Hailey, Aela, Colby Leon, Kora, Abel, Elsie and Roland; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Esther Sirois, Cecile Phillips, and George Brien.

Brien

Funeral Services for Leon will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. To attend remotely Please click the link below:

http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68927071

Donations in his memory may be made to MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304

Boston MA 02110 or https://www.macovid19relieffund.org For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Leon J. Brien



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
11:00 AM
http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68927071
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Joe and Family, On behalf of the Retired Association of Metropolitan Police, please accept our most heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends during this time of sadness.
Retired Association of Metropolitan Police
Coworker
May 16, 2020
Bob, Joe, and family, we are very sorry for your loss. Leon was a friend and neighbor to us for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May he Rest In Peace.
Frank and Julie Rouine
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved