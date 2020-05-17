of Dracut; 89
Dracut
Leon J. Brien a Dracut resident and beloved husband of Anna May "Nancy" (Brown) Brien passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 89.
Born in Lowell he was a son of the late Joseph G. And Melanie (Lafrombaise) Brien. Leon grew up in Lowell and was a veteran of the Korean War having attained the rank of CPL while serving in the US Army.
Leon retired from Raytheon following 22 years of service in the maintenance department.
He was a communicant of St. Francis Parish in Dracut, was a member of the Dracut Senior Citizen Club, Lowell Senior Citizen Club, Centralville Senior Citizen Club, and the Dracut American Legion, Post 315.
Family was paramount to Leon. A dedicated family man, he cherished all the time he was able to spend with his family.
Surviving him besides Anna May "Nancy" with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage are two sons and a daughter in law, Robert and Kimberley Brien of Methuen, Joseph Brien of Danvers; proud grandfather to his five grandchildren, Benjamin Brien and his wife Kelly of Forney, TX, Christopher Brien and his wife Trisha of Brookline, NH, Sarah Brien of Dracut, Gregory Brien and his wife Tristan of Elon, NC, Tyler Brien and his wife Kimberly of Arundel, ME. Leon and Anna May were so proud to welcome another generation of Brien's, their thirteen great grandchildren: Alivia, Sebastian, Jacob, Michael, Caitlyn, Kylie, Hailey, Aela, Colby Leon, Kora, Abel, Elsie and Roland; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Esther Sirois, Cecile Phillips, and George Brien.
Brien
Funeral Services for Leon will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. To attend remotely Please click the link below:
http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68927071
Donations in his memory may be made to MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304
Boston MA 02110 or https://www.macovid19relieffund.org For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Leon J. Brien
Dracut
Leon J. Brien a Dracut resident and beloved husband of Anna May "Nancy" (Brown) Brien passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 89.
Born in Lowell he was a son of the late Joseph G. And Melanie (Lafrombaise) Brien. Leon grew up in Lowell and was a veteran of the Korean War having attained the rank of CPL while serving in the US Army.
Leon retired from Raytheon following 22 years of service in the maintenance department.
He was a communicant of St. Francis Parish in Dracut, was a member of the Dracut Senior Citizen Club, Lowell Senior Citizen Club, Centralville Senior Citizen Club, and the Dracut American Legion, Post 315.
Family was paramount to Leon. A dedicated family man, he cherished all the time he was able to spend with his family.
Surviving him besides Anna May "Nancy" with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage are two sons and a daughter in law, Robert and Kimberley Brien of Methuen, Joseph Brien of Danvers; proud grandfather to his five grandchildren, Benjamin Brien and his wife Kelly of Forney, TX, Christopher Brien and his wife Trisha of Brookline, NH, Sarah Brien of Dracut, Gregory Brien and his wife Tristan of Elon, NC, Tyler Brien and his wife Kimberly of Arundel, ME. Leon and Anna May were so proud to welcome another generation of Brien's, their thirteen great grandchildren: Alivia, Sebastian, Jacob, Michael, Caitlyn, Kylie, Hailey, Aela, Colby Leon, Kora, Abel, Elsie and Roland; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Esther Sirois, Cecile Phillips, and George Brien.
Brien
Funeral Services for Leon will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. To attend remotely Please click the link below:
http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68927071
Donations in his memory may be made to MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304
Boston MA 02110 or https://www.macovid19relieffund.org For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Leon J. Brien
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.