Leon P. Bedard
Leon P Bedard, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at the Benchmark Billerica Crossings Assisted Living Center. Beloved husband of the late Aurise (Milot) Bedard. Loving father of Janin Rider and her husband Jeffrey of Hudson NH, Brian Bedard and his wife Janet of Moultonborough NH, Martin Bedard and his wife Diane of Billerica MA, Remi Bedard and his long-time companion Patricia Kelly-McKenzie of Lowell MA, Nicole Tepe of Wilson WY, and Lisa Bedard of Lowell MA. Devoted Pépère of Jessica Rider, Jacqueline Rider and her wife Amanda Hines, Monique Bedard, Arianne Bedard, the late Alexander Bedard, Lia Bedard, Rylan Tepe, and Curran Tepe.



Leon was a prominent member of the Greater Lowell banking community, and was instrumental in helping many small businesses get their start. A faith filled man; he spent many years singing with the Franco American Male Chorus.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Ste Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854 or https://www.sjdarc.org/

Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
