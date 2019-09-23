|
|
(1943 - 2019)
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Friend
Leona Tremblay, age 75, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family and best friend, Judi Beilen.
She was born in Lowell, MA on October 29, 1943, the daughter of late Ernest and Catherine (Duggan) Jacques. She was also the step-daughter of the late Arthur Leblanc.
Leona worked at Raytheon for many years in the Engineer Support Department. She was a reliable worker and was proud of the products she and her team produced.
Leona enjoyed card games such as 45's and cribbage. She also loved playing dominoes with friends, reading, completing puzzles, and listening to country music. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and over the years, developed a very special bond with them, always having an open door if they needed a shoulder to lean on. Her grandchildren will always remember the stories Leona would tell them, some appropriate, some not so appropriate, they loved them all! She truly loved being a 'Nana'.
Leona and her son, Dennis, shared a special bond. She never held back how proud she was of him and as the years went on, their relationship became stronger. Some of Leona's fondest memories were cookouts at her son's house, and gathering with her family during the holidays.
Leona is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Debbie Janowicz of Dracut MA; two daughters, Donna Stern of CA, and Denise Mindes of NH, and the late Diane Janowicz; six grandchildren, Sean Quinlan, Laura Tracey, Kathryn, Lauren, and Abby Janowicz, and Madison Mindes, and the late Keith Janowicz; three great-grandchildren, Cody, Lexi, and Cole Janowicz; and many friends, including her very special friend Judi, who was by her side for more than 50 years of friendship.
Leona was also the sister of the late Elaine Boisvert.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but her memory will live on in their hearts forever.
TREMBLAY
In Lowell, September 18, 2019, at her home, Leona E. (Jacques) Tremblay, 75, a lifelong Lowell resident. At Leona's request, there will be no visiting hours.
Family and friends are invited to attend Leona's FUNERAL MASS on WEDNESDAY at 11 A.M. at ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH, 12 Sixth St. Lowell. Burial will be private.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for Leona Tremblay
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 23, 2019