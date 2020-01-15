|
|
lifelong resident of Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD
Leona V. (Zabierek) Bauch, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, passed away Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford. But for a short residence at Palm, she was able to live most of her 98 years independently, at home.
The daughter of the late Vincent and the late Victoria (Konicki) Zabierek, she was their Christmas baby in 1921. She showed her loving nature at an early age, caring for her dying father at 15. She was bright, excelled at school, and graduated in Chelmsford's class of 1939. She married in 1940 and raised a family with her husband, Alexander Bauch, until his passing in 1979.
Leading by example, she taught us the old-school values of hard work, always doing your best, and never complaining. She was a very generous person who loved her family, and found joy in caring for us. She made us smile, she made us laugh, she amazed us with her accomplishments, and she amazed us with her strength. And as Leona went through her final days, to no one's surprise, she did so with grace and with courage. We'll admire, respect, and love her forever.
Leona is survived by her son, Paul Bauch and his wife, Tracy of Philipston, MA; her son, William Bauch and his wife, Jean Scagel of Wilton, NH; and her son-in-law, David Manseau of Harvard, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Manseau and his wife, Jen of Leominster, MA, Donna (Manseau) Matthias and her husband, Ernest of St. Johns USVI, William Manseau and his wife, Nicole of Ashby, MA, James Manseau and his wife, Cindy of Pepperell, MA, Will Bauch of Wilton, NH, Sarah Bauch of Charlemont, MA, Paul Bauch and his wife, Sarah of Pepperell, MA, Jennie Walsh and her husband, Joe of Chelmsford, MA; and her great grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, and Joseph Walsh, Casey, Megan, and Matthew Manseau, Kyra and Gavin Manseau, Seala and Sierra Matthias.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Irene Zabierek of Lowell, as well as her niece Sarah (Zabierek) Spicer of Lowell and her nephew, Frank Zabierek of Milford NH.
Leona was preceded in death by and has been reunited with her husband, Alexander Bauch 1979; her daughter, Frances (Bauch) Manseau 2015; her brothers, Stanley, Waclaw, and Edmund Zabierek; and her great granddaughter, Skyla Matthias.
Leona wanted us to acknowledge her wonderful neighbors, without whom she would not have been able to make so long a journey.
Thank you, Jim, Karen and Doug; Adam and Sue; Takuma, Miki, Tamaki, Tokiko, and Yugo.
We will be celebrating Leona's life with a memorial service to be scheduled for the spring. Until then, reflect on memories of times you shared with her to brighten your days ahead. Arrangements by the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell 978-458-6816. Please visit www.McDonoughFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
View the online memorial for Leona V. (Zabierek) Bauch
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020