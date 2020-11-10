1/1
Leonard C. Haines
Tewksbury Hospital Retiree

BILLERICA

Leonard C. (Lenny) Haines of North Billerica (formerly of Tewksbury) passed away on November 7th at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness.

He was born January 30, 1933, to the late Everett Samuel (Bill) and the late Elizabeth (Lacey) Haines.

He was raised in Tewksbury and attended the Tewksbury Public Schools, graduating from Tewksbury High School in 1952. He played on Tewksbury's undefeated, untied Lowell Suburban League Championship Football Team in 1950. He was inducted into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.

Mr Haines was married to the late Alice Ann (Conway) Haines for 48 years and they resided in North Billerica, North Chelmsford and Tewksbury, before settling back in North Billerica. They spent their winters in Florida in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He served in the US Army for 2 years in the mid 1950s with the occupation force in Germany.

He also worked in the carpentry department at Tewksbury State Hospital for 25 years before his retirement in 1980.

Mr Haines is survived by his son, James (of Billerica) and his brothers, Richard (of Billerica) and Gerald (of Springfield, OH), and his sister Dorothy Connolly (of Danbury, NH).

Mr Haines is also survived by his in-laws, Jack and Deanna Conway (of North Billerica), Patricia and Paul Kilian (of Westford) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leonard was also the brother of the late Robert, Donald, Frederick, Peter, Ralph and Brenda (Trask) Haines, and their spouses. He was also the brother-in-law of the late Elizabeth Barbara (Conway) Greenwood, Thomas H Conway Jr and Mary Charlotte (Conway) Harvey and their spouses, as well as Jane and Penny Haines and James Connolly.

Calling hours in adherence to State Covid-19 guidelines will be Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7- 9.m. at Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury. His graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 am at North Cemetery on Salem Road in Billerica. Please meet at cemetery. Masks/face covering and social distancing required at all venues for those attending.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leonard's memory to the Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 320 Pleasant Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.



View the online memorial for Leonard C. Haines


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
NOV
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
