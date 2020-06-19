Leonard E. "Lennie" Nutter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard E. "Lennie" Nutter
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 67

Leonard E. "Lennie" Nutter, 67, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born in Lowell, MA to Harley and Dorothea (Brown) on June 27, 1952. Lennie grew up in Chelmsford, MA and graduated from Chelmsford High School, Class of 1970. He married his soulmate Heidi in 1976 and raised five sons.

Lennie was self-employed most of his life. After moving to Florida, he became very active with the Port Charlotte Church of Christ, where he found true faith and fellowship.

Besides his wife, Lennie is survived by his sons Len Jr. and his fiancé Sue of Hudson, NH., Ken and his wife Michelle of Chelmsford, MA., Brian of Lowell, MA., Steven of Port Charlotte, FL, and Timothy of Port Charlotte, FL.; Two brothers Richard Nutter of Dedham, MA and Garald Nutter of North Chelmsford, MA and two sisters, Harleen Hennessey and her husband Andrew of Chelmsford, MA., Brenda Ross of Milford, NH, and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the proud grandfather of Dylan, Kendall, Lindsay, Cole, and Aiva.

Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved