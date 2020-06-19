Leonard E. "Lennie" Nutter

formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 67



Leonard E. "Lennie" Nutter, 67, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2020 after a brief illness.



He was born in Lowell, MA to Harley and Dorothea (Brown) on June 27, 1952. Lennie grew up in Chelmsford, MA and graduated from Chelmsford High School, Class of 1970. He married his soulmate Heidi in 1976 and raised five sons.



Lennie was self-employed most of his life. After moving to Florida, he became very active with the Port Charlotte Church of Christ, where he found true faith and fellowship.



Besides his wife, Lennie is survived by his sons Len Jr. and his fiancé Sue of Hudson, NH., Ken and his wife Michelle of Chelmsford, MA., Brian of Lowell, MA., Steven of Port Charlotte, FL, and Timothy of Port Charlotte, FL.; Two brothers Richard Nutter of Dedham, MA and Garald Nutter of North Chelmsford, MA and two sisters, Harleen Hennessey and her husband Andrew of Chelmsford, MA., Brenda Ross of Milford, NH, and many nieces and nephews.



He was also the proud grandfather of Dylan, Kendall, Lindsay, Cole, and Aiva.



Services will be held at a later date.



