Leonard Haberman Obituary
Leonard Haberman
a longtime W. Chelmsford Resident

Leonard Haberman, 92, a longtime resident of W. Chelmsford, MA, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at High Point Hospice House.

He was married to Gladys Haberman.

Born in Lowell, MA on April 2, 1927 the son of the late Rudolph and Delia Haberman, he was a graduate of Chelmsford High School.

He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired as a Design Engineer.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Susan and her husband Jeff Bernier of Edgartown, MA; three granddaughters, Heather Majkowski, and Sara and Katie Bernier; a great granddaughter Emelyn Majkowski; and a brother Allan Haberman.

No Visiting hours. A private funeral will be at W. Chelmsford Cemetery after cremation. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019
