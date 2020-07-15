1/1
Leonard J. Brien
1951 - 2020
REVERE

Leonard J. Brien, 68, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 12th, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, MA. He was born in Lowell, May 17, 1951, son of the late George Brien and the late Olive (Chandler) Brien.  He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1970. He then went on to work for numerous airlines in the Food Preparation division. In his free time, Leonard was most likely planning a trip or taking a trip. Leonard had a true passion for travel. He traveled throughout the United States and Europe, in addition to taking 20 cruises. His love for friendship equally matched the love he had for travel and he made many good friends along his way. Leonard is survived and will be deeply missed by his sisters: Marsha Cancado and her husband Elcio of Dracut, and Myrtle Garside and her husband Robert of Londonderry, NH., his brothers: Birt E. Brien Sr. and his wife Linda of Derry, NH., and Daniel Brien of Lowell. Leonard was also the brother of the late Noreen Paradis of Manchester, NH., and Carol Jackman of Norwell, MA. He also leaves his good friends Salvatore Mannone, Steven Belmonte and Mark Kelleher. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Brien

Family and friends are invited to Leonard's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, July 17th at 10 AM. in St. Marguerite d'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT.  PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. His burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., CHELMSFORD. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, at 978-957-5032. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite d'Youville Parish
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
