McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, MA
View Map
Leonard J. Hand


1951 - 2019
Leonard J. Hand Obituary
Leonard J. Hand of Dracut

Leonard J. Hand, a Dracut resident and husband of Barbara H. (MacIntyre) Hand. Relatives and friends are invited to Lenny's Life Celebration at the McKenna- Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 7 PM on Wednesday. His committal prayers will be offered at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA 01475 on Thursday at 10:00 AM. For directions, condolences and more information Please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
