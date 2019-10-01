|
Leonard J. Hand of Dracut
Leonard J. Hand, a Dracut resident and husband of Barbara H. (MacIntyre) Hand. Relatives and friends are invited to Lenny's Life Celebration at the McKenna- Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 7 PM on Wednesday. His committal prayers will be offered at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA 01475 on Thursday at 10:00 AM. For directions, condolences and more information Please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
