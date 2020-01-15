|
|
Chelmsford
Leonard R. "Bud" Flumerfelt, 89, a resident of Chelmsford since 1990 and former longtime resident of Needham, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 65 years of Viva M. (Scilley) Flumerfelt. He was born in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on July 6, 1930 and was the son of the late James B. and Drexel J. (Appleford) Flumerfelt. Bud was raised in St. Catharines in Ontario, Canada and was a graduate of St. Catharines High School, class of 1949. He earned his Bachelor of Science from University of Toronto in 1953 and his Master's Degree from University of Waterloo in Ontario in 1963. Bud began his career as an Electrical Engineer in 1956 for Raytheon Canada where he worked for 10 years. In 1966 he had the opportunity to move with his family to the United States where he worked at LFE for one year and then transferred to Raytheon and worked there until his retirement in 1992. He loved music and playing the piano. Bud was an active member of his church and enjoyed singing in the choir and occasionally having the opportunity to play the pipe organ. He was a member of the Norfolk Lodge AF & AM in Needham as well as the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA and the Aleppo Shriners. Bud will be missed by his fellow ham radio operators who knew him as AB1W. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his loving wife, Bud leaves his daughter, Jill Wieliczki and her husband, Paul of Taunton and his extended family in Ontario, Canada. He was sadly predeceased by his son, Donald Flumerfelt.
Family and friends are kindly invited to a Celebration of Bud's Life at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10 Billerica Road, Chelmsford on Friday at 10 o'clock. There will be collation and a time for fellowship in the church hall following the service as calling hours have been omitted. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Burn Institute, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (www.shrinersshq.org) or to a . Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Leonard R. "Bud" Flumerfelt
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020