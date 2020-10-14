Chelmsford
Leonard S. Cress, Jr., 89 of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joan (Sheldon) Cress who passed away in 2002.
Leonard was born on December 7, 1930 and raised in Lexington, Massachusetts, a son of the late Leonard Cress, Sr., and Margaret Cress (Holman). Leonard worked for many years as an elevator operator for Digital Equipment at the mill in Maynard. During this time, he also worked at the Couper Farm in Littleton bailing hay, growing tomatoes and corn, picking apples, and splitting wood.
Leonard is survived by his daughter Sara Weeks and her husband Charles of Fitchburg, son Jeffrey of Westminster, and granddaughter Vanessa Owen and her husband Joseph of Leominster. He is also survived by his uncles Lionel Cress and Donald Cress, both of Nova Scotia, his sisters Beatrice MacDonald of Dunstable and Anne Wentzel of Leominster and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Lisa Carell and Louise Hart.
Services for Leonard will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the following fund, which supports Benchmark Assisted Living associates in times of hardship: One Company Fund, 201 Jones Street, Suite 300, Waltham, MA 02451
