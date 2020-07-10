of ChelmsfordLeonard W. Doolan III, a resident of Chelmsford since 1966, died peacefully in his sleep on July 8, 2020, surrounded by his family in Bluffton, South Carolina.Leonard was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 3, 1931. He graduated from Yale University in 1953 and was a Lieutenant in the USMC from 1953 to 1955. He graduated with an MBA from the University of Chicago.Leonard worked at Courier Corporation as a Vice-President for most of his career. He spent several years in Washington, DC as President of the Printing Industries of America. Leonard went on to own White Electric before working for Parametric Technologies Corporation.Leonard is survived by his best friend of 74 years, his loving wife Joan O'Leary Doolan. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Gene Kastler of Bluffton, SC; his son and daughter-in-law Leonard W. Doolan, IV and Patricia of Dallas, Georgia; his son and daughter-in-law Timothy and Karen of Natick, Massachusetts; his son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Nancy of New Hope , Pennsylvania. Leonard is also survived by nine grandchildren: Courtney Nutter, Danielle Falardeau, Leonard W. Doolan, V, Sarah Doolan, Jennifer Doolan, Timothy Doolan, Jr, Meghan Doolan, Maeve Doolan and Daniel Doolan.Jr.and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Ben and Dylan Falardeau and Jordyn Crum.Leonard was an extremely active participant in the Eliot Presbyterian Church of Lowell, Rotary Club International in Chelmsford, serving as President and receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship award. He was passionately supportive of The Red Cross Blood Drive, and was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year by the Red Cross. In 2014 he was the Grand Marshall at the July 4th Chelmsford parade. Leonard was part of the Literacy Program in the Chelmsford schools, the Chelmsford Lions Football and a myriad of other service, organizations."Service Above Self" is more than a Marine and Rotary motto...it is how Leonard lived his life. He was loved by all and will be missed by so many.