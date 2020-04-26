|
|
Loving Son, Brother, Nephew, Uncle
Lowell
Leonidas "Lenny" C. Samaras Jr., 63, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020, at his home.
Born in Lowell, June 6, 1956, the son of Xanthippe "Phoebe" Samaras, and the late Leonidas C. Samaras Sr.
Lenny was a graduate of the Hellenic American School, Lowell High School, and Northern Essex Community College. He was most recently employed by the Majilite Corporation of Dracut for 18 years. He was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell.
As a young man, Lenny was an avid guitar player and also enjoyed gardening. Later in life, he became a proud New England sports fan. He was a wonderful, loving uncle to his niece and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them, especially at the beach. A deeply devoted son, he was always committed to caring for his mother, especially during her later years.
In addition to his mother Phoebe, he is survived by a brother, Stephen Samaras and his wife Laura, two nephews, Michael Samaras and Nicholas Samaras, a niece, Gabrielle Samaras; an uncle, George Lagios, and many cousins, friends, and neighbors. In addition to his father Lenny Sr., he was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.
The family wishes to thank Lenny's health care providers, neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers who were patient, caring and helpful, allowing Lenny to have a rich life.
SERVICES:
Due to gathering restrictions, Lenny's Graveside Service will be live-streamed from Lowell Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m., where immediate family only will be in attendance. Father Nikolaos D. Pelekoudas presiding. Guests may join the family online from any internet connected device at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/79756966 In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements entrusted to the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Lenny's celebration of life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020