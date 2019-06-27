Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Leroy "Lee" Kelley


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leroy "Lee" Kelley Obituary
of Lowell

Leroy "Lee" Kelley, 76, of Lowell, MA died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

He was married to Shirley with whom he would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on September 12, 1982.

Born in Lowell on April 13, 1943 the son of the late Robert and Priscilla Kelley, he was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the class of 1961.

He retired from ZBR Publications in Haverhill. Previously he worked in construction at Sandvel in Littleton.

Lee was a past exalted ruler and honorary life member of Lowell Elks Lodge and volunteered to work the bingo for many years there.

He enjoyed trying his best as a handyman with his own inventions to fix things around the house, and getting yardwork done.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Leann Weibel and her husband Dave of Colorado, Coleen Thurber and her husband Craig of Colorado, Stacey Martins and her husband Cristian of Colorado, a son, David Kelley and his wife Melissa of Dracut, a brother, Richard "Rick" Kelley of Brockton, sisters, Darlene Gossement of Chelmsford and Shelley Moura of Chelmsford, five grandchildren, Brady Martins, Jackson and Cody Thurber, Aubrey and Addilyn Kelley, and many nieces and nephews.

KELLEY

Leroy "Lee" Robert Kelley of Lowell, died June 26, 2019. Visiting hours Monday 10 to 11 A.M. Funeral Monday at 11 A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 27, 2019
