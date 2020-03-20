|
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister,
Aunt and Friend
Billerica – Leslie A. Petersen, Age 54, beloved wife of Christian Petersen died Wednesday at their home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Woburn, February 26, 1966, a daughter of the late Harry and June (Flores) DePinto and lived in Billerica all of her life.
Leslie graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 1984 and later from Massachusetts School of Pharmacy and Rivier College. She was employed as a Pharmacist for many years and later as a Special Education Teacher and then as a Special Education Administrator for the Billerica School Department.
Leslie's passion was her students and she will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to helping young students in need.
Besides her husband, Leslie is survived by her daughter, Ariel McKenna of Portland, ME; her sons, Benjamin and Jacob Petersen of Billerica; her sisters, Cheryl Samuels of Nashua, NH, Laurel Stokes, Susan Coleman, Lisa Darrigo and Christina Lopez all of Billerica and Cathy Lyman of Hudson, NH and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family all funeral arrangements will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alec Bulmer Foundation. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2020