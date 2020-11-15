Oh my dear friend, what wonderful memories we have made together.

I loved you like a sister. We grew up together and were so close. I will always remember the fun we had at Hermit Island, our midnight walks and the trouble we got in. You and I had the best time swimming in my pool having lunch and dinner together before I had to bring you back home. These great memories I’ll never forget as we had so many of them. I love you Leslye may you

R.I.P. You will be forever in my heart!

❤❤❤❤❤❤

Ann Doyle

Friend