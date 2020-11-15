1/1
Leslye A. DeAngelis
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Loving Mother and Grandmother

Billerica – Leslye A. DeAngelis, Age 67, died Wednesday at the Lowell General Hospital with her family by her side.

Leslye was born in Cambridge on June 3rd, 1953. Daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie (Maunder) Brown, she was raised in Tewksbury but lived in Billerica for the last 40 years.

Leslye was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children, and especially loved her role as a grandmother.

Leslye is survived by her children, Erick DeAngelis, Brian DeAngelis and wife Lindsay, Nicole McGarry and husband Patrick, all of Billerica, along with her grandson, Lucas DeAngelis and his mother, Ashley Koczerga. She also leaves many other family members and cherished friends who will sadly miss her.

A private graveside service will be held at the Tewksbury Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
November 13, 2020
I was so glad I got to meet her and that we stayed connected on facebook. She was my dad’s favorite cousin from his childhood and such a kind and loving person. I’m deeply saddened she has gone from the world too soon.
Kimberly Carter
Family
November 13, 2020
Oh my dear friend, what wonderful memories we have made together.
I loved you like a sister. We grew up together and were so close. I will always remember the fun we had at Hermit Island, our midnight walks and the trouble we got in. You and I had the best time swimming in my pool having lunch and dinner together before I had to bring you back home. These great memories I’ll never forget as we had so many of them. I love you Leslye may you
R.I.P. You will be forever in my heart!
❤❤❤❤❤❤
Ann Doyle
Friend
November 12, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was a wonderful woman and very kind. Trisha Hurd
Patricia Hurd
Friend
