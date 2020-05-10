longtime Lowell resident; 77
METHUEN
Lester R. Gebhart, 77, a longtime Lowell resident, died on May 6, 2020 at Cedar View Rehab and Healthcare, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was the beloved husband of Judith A. (Kearns) Gebhart, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Born March 5, 1943, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Adam Gebhart and the late Mary (Dendler) Gebhart. He was raised and educated in Hershey, PA before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served his country during the Vietnam War for 8 years before his honorable discharge. He later earned a degree in accounting from Middlesex Community College.
Les worked as an Operations Manager for over 25 years with St. Johnsbury Trucking Company, among others before his retirement. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family. He loved to golf, and reading was his passion. He also loved to travel, especially on cruises with his wife, Judith. Some of his favorite times were spent at the Lo Kai, where he would enjoy a night of dancing every Saturday for over 20 years.
Besides his wife, Judith, he is survived by his 3 daughters, Laura L. Jungkman of Derry, NH, Linda M. Byron of Concord, NH, and Lisa A. Bresnahan of Chester, NH. His 6 grandchildren, Jessica (and husband Jaymee), Amanda, Catherine (and fiancé Zack), Samantha (and husband Michael), Corey, Tyler, and his great grandson, Jonathan. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Dendler and his wife Carolyn of Elizabethtown, PA, Jason Byron of Derry, NH, who was like a son to him, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Jared Bresnahan, his two sisters, Florence (Gebhart) Skarpa, and Louise (Gebhart) Manning, father and mother in-law, John and Louise (Ouellette) Kearns, and brothers in-law, John, Edward, and Arthur Kearns.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER TIME. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO THE SALVATION ARMY COVID-19 FUND. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.