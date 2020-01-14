|
|
…retired from Raytheon; 93
TEWKSBURY – Lee died peacefully at her home on Saturday evening, January 11, in the loving care of her family and Hospice. Retired from Raytheon, Andover. She was the devoted wife for fifty-seven years of Harry Burton Haddock, who died in 2005. Daughter of the late George and Leta (Rice) Wood. Beloved mother of Linda L. Lecuyer and James B. Haddock and his wife Gail M. (Labonte) all of Tewksbury, and William E. Haddock of Raymond, ME; sister of Elizabeth "Beth" Keenan of CA, the late Elsie "Ellie" Murray and Robert Dubois ; grandmother of , Erik Lecuyer of Lowell, Nicole Barrasso and her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Stephen J. Haddock and Melissa G. Haddock both of Tewksbury, Riley Haddock and Craig Haddock, both of ME; great grandmother of Cody, Rhiannon, Benjamin, Sophia, and Brady; aunt of many; and predeceased by her son-in-law, David A. Lecuyer.
Arrangements
Visiting hours Thursday morning, January 16, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Funeral Services Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the Tewksbury Congregational Church, corner of East and Main Sts. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury Center. Burial to follow in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org are encouraged. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Leta Mae "Lee" Haddock
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020