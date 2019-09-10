Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Lillian A. Dussault


1931 - 2019
Lillian A. Dussault Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother

Lowell

Lillian A. (Marion) Dussault, age 88, passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer's disease at her home in Dracut on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. For 64 years, she was the beloved wife of Raymond J. Dussault.

She was born in Lowell on July 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Omer and Juliette (Parent) Marion. Lillian was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of the former St. Louis de France Parish.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the IRS in Andover for several years. Lillian was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed vacationing at her home in York, Maine. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her four loving daughters, Janet Xavier and her husband, Rick of Londonderry, NH, Elaine Paquette and her husband, John of Dracut, Diane Locke and her husband, James of Lowell, Denise Alderson and her husband, John of North Salt Lake, Utah; eleven grandchildren, Brian and Amy Xavier, Jennifer Pannell, Nicholas and Joe Paquette, Caitlin Hibbard, James and Michael Locke and Ryan, Timothy and Logan Alderson; one sister and brother-in-law, Yvette and Henry Moulton of Tyngsborough; also six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Irene Condon, Maurice Marion and Yvonne Duchesne.

Arrangements - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lillian's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7pm. A Prayer Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the at . To share your thoughts and memories of Lillian, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
