Beloved Mother, Grandmother,and Great-grandmotherLOWELLLillian A (Savard) Paquette age 89 a lifelong resident of Lowell passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard J Paquette who died on June 12, 1978.Lillian was born in Lowell, MA on September 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Annette (Dube) Savard.She received her education in the Lowell Public Schools.Prior to her retirement, Lillian worked for many years at Apollo Computer in Exeter, N.H.Lillian enjoyed playing bingo, crossword puzzles and reading. She also loved listening to her old record albums, and especially loved watching old movies.Lillian is survived by her six children. Three daughters, Diane Davis and her husband James of Dracut; Karen Merklinger and her husband Jerry of Pennsylvania; Lillian Camper and her husband John of Lowell. Also three sons: Richard Paquette of New Jersey; Herbert Paquette and his wife Susan of Georgia; and Paul Paquette and his companion Jeannine. She is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her son Gerard Paquette, her daughter Joanne Paquette, and her sister Irene Savard.Due to the health crisis and government restrictions her services were held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford MA. Arrangements entrusted to the Archambault Funeral Home, 309 Pawtucket Street, Lowell, MA 978-459-9315.