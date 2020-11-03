'Gram'
Lowell
Lillian A. 'Gram' (Sylvestre) Trzcienski, 88, of Lowell, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 after a long illness at her daughters home with her loving family by her side. She was the widow of the late Stanley Trzcienski who died in 1988.
A daughter of the late William and the late Odile (Vaillancourt) Sylvestre, she was born October 18, 1932, in Lowell and grew up and was a parishioner of the former St. Peter's Parish.
Family was her everything and she loved family get togethers with her children and her grandchildren, and also enjoyed playing cards, especially 45's and was an avid Bingo player. She was also a member of the Veterans' of Foreign Wars, Post 662, Ladies Auxillary and the Lowell Senior Center.
Lillian most recently worked at USCI Bard for many years, but most importantly she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and always considered herself a homemaker above all else.
Her survivors include her four children, Stanley Trzcienski and his wife, Gail of Lowell, Michael Trzcienski and his wife, Karen of Dracut, Andrew Trzcienski of Lowell, and Linda Koch and her husband, Mark of Chelmsford; and her grandchildren, Tracy, Michelle, Jennifer, Mickey, Stephanie, Mark Jr., and Joey. She is also survived by her nineteen great grandchildren.
Originally one of thirteen siblings, she leaves behind her surviving brothers and sisters.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 2 UNTIL 6 P.M. ON THURSDAY AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY ON FRIDAY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE SEND MEMORIAL DONATIONS TO THE LOWELL VFW LADIES AUX. c/o VFW POST 662, 190 PLAIN STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852.
