of Dracut; 95 DRACUT Lillian Aura (Beaulieu) Desjardins, of Dracut, wife of the late Raymond J. Desjardins for 60 years, passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Lillian was born on September 1, 1923, and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire by the late Adelard and Mary Ann (Bossie) Beaulieu.
Lillian received her elementary education at her parish school, Saint Aloysius of Gonzaga, and then attended Nashua Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating with the Nashua High School class of 1942.
As a young woman Lillian took pride in her participation in the Saint Aloysius Drill Team. Through these drill team competitions she met, Raymond, who was a member of the Sacred Heart Drill Team from Lowell.
Lillian loved to read, crochet, knit, and especially to sew. Her seamstress talents were showcased on her young children, and eventually on her grandchildren. In the late 1960's her efforts led to the creation of a bridal shop with a business partner. Their dedication realized a well-known Dracut and Nashua business, Rainbow Gowns, which they ran and owned into the late 1980's.
Upon retirement, Lillian and Raymond became snowbirds. They wintered in Beverly Hills, Florida, and spent summers in Dracut. After several years, they moved to Florida, where they resided until 2001. They returned to Dracut to be nearer to their family.
Lillian leaves her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Anne Desjardins of Lowell, and David and Natalie Desjardins of Pelham. She also leaves her two daughters, Linda Desjardins of Hampton Beach, and Joyce Desjardins and her husband David Martinez of Dracut. In addition, Lillian leaves her grandchildren Randy Desjardins, his wife Jennifer, and their three children Tina, Madelyn, and Randy, Jr. all of Stafford VA; Joel Desjardins, his wife Allison Smith Desjardins, and their two sons, Spencer and Duncan of Littleton MA; Kristyn Desjardins Corrigan, her husband Bryan, and their children Branson and Hadley of Burlington MA, and Casey Desjardins (Lowe) Meehan, her husband Joseph, and their children Mason and Lillian of Dracut. She also leaves many treasured nieces and nephews.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, by her brothers, Roland and Robert Beaulieu, by her sisters, Olive Clarke, Irene Rogers, Helen Cote, and Lucille Perrault and by her grandson, Robert (Robby) Desjardins.
A special note of gratitude is extended to Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford for the very special t.l.c. given by their devoted staff to Mom, and our entire family, during her years as a resident. The recent additional support of Beacon Hospice Care has been a comfort to Mom and our family, as well. Desjardins Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 4th, from 1-3PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to: : 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 https://www.alzmassnh.org/, or the Sunny Acres Activity Fund, C/O Judy Saba, Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 254 Billerica Road, Chelmsford MA 01824. To leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2019