Lillian Aura (Beaulieu) Desjardins of Dracut
Lillian Aura (Beaulieu) Desjardins, 95, of Dracut, wife of the late Raymond J. Desjardins. Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 4th, from 1-3PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 https://www.alzmassnh.org/, or the Sunny Acres Activity Fund, C/O Judy Saba, Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 254 Billerica Road, Chelmsford MA 01824. To leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2019