M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Lillian C. (Racette) Dubreuil


1940 - 2019
Lillian C. (Racette) Dubreuil Obituary
Lillian C. (Racette) Dubreuil, 78
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great-Grandmother, Sister

LOWELL - Mrs. Lillian C. (Racette) Dubreuil, age 78, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died unexpectedly at D'Youville Senior Care on July 19, 2019. She was the widow of David E. Dubreuil who died in Feb. 2017.

She was born in Lowell, on Nov. 12, 1940, daughter of the late Roger Racette Sr., and Merilda (Croisetiere) Racette. She grew up in "Little Canada" and attended St. Joseph Elementary then Lowell

Trade School.

Lillian retired with 20 years of service with the Lowell School Dept.; she was proud to have been part of the Bartlett School as a Teacher's Aide. Prior to that she worked in the Lowell Mills since the age of 16.

Lillian enjoyed playing Bingo on Friday nights. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During the summer months, she loved to garden at the family camp. She also enjoyed sitting on her porch and speaking with many people, especially her late sister, Rita Gagne. She always had a puzzle book nearby to solve in her spare time.

She is survived by her children and spouses: Lorraine and Roger Provost of Hudson, NH, Edward Dubreuil and Cathy Creegan of Lowell, Michelle and Carlos Alicea, and Jennifer Dubreuil, all of Lowell; her brother, Robert Racette of Dracut; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; her in-brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Hebert and Diane O'Connor, Norman and Denise Aubin, Lawrence and Elaine Martone and Daniel Dubreuil; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lillian was sister of the late Roger Racette, Jr., Charles, Roland and Raymond Racette, Jeanne Gagne and Rita Gagne.

DUBREUIL - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lillian's life at the M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket Street, Lowell on Thursday, July 25, from 9:00-11:00 AM. A prayer service will take place in the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM, followed by Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Please online memorial at www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 23, 2019
