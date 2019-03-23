Lillian D. (McAlpine) Johnston

Loving Grandmother



and Great-Grandmother



Lillian D. (McAlpine) Johnston, of Ashford, CT, formerly of Lowell and Tewksbury, died peacefully March 20, 2019, in Stafford Springs, CT, aged 90 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. Johnston Jr., with whom she had shared 45 years of marriage.



Born in Lowell, September 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Peter and Ethel (Johnson) McAlpine. She received her early education in the Lowell school system, and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1946. Later, she continued her education at the former Plus School of Business.



She was a longtime member of the First United Baptist Church of Lowell.



Lillian and Edward married on September 13, 1947. For a short time, they lived in Baltimore, MD. They returned to Lowell for a few years, then settled in Tewksbury to raise their family.



She became affiliated with Digital Equipment Corporation of Maynard as a data entry operator, retiring after 23 years of service. Never one to sit idle, Lillian held various part-time positions during her later years, including receptionist with the Tewksbury Department of Public Health, and Diagnostic Laboratory Medicine of Bedford, MA.



She is survived by a grandson, Corey A. Johnston of Woodstock, CT, a granddaughter, Melanie H. Johnston and great-granddaughter Isabel. M. Valencia, both of Columbia, CT, a grandson, Sean C. Johnston and his wife Kimberly and great-grandchildren, Emily G. Johnston and Nathan A. Johnston, and a daughter-in-law, Nancy A. (Canning) Johnston, all of Ashford, CT. She was the mother of the late Edward H. Johnston III, sister of the late Ethel M. Gagne, and sister-in-law of the late Joseph N. Gagne.



Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Monday from 9 to 10:45 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell.