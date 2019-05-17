|
St. William's Parish; 93 TEWKSBURY Mrs. Lillian L. (Forgione) O'Neill, age 93, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, May 14, at Lowell General Hospital's Saints Campus, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Andrew Joseph O'Neill, who died on December 20, 1981. Lillian was born in Everett, in March 1926, one of seven children of the late John and Esther (Maxfield) Forgione, and was raised in Everett. After her marriage to Andrew, they moved to Tewksbury, where she had resided for the past sixty-four years.
In addition to her duties as a mother of five, she worked outside her home at Jordan Marsh in Boston, and also in the cafeteria program for the Tewksbury Public School Department. Lillian enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening, and was especially fond of her African Violet collection. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and also enjoyed "Friday night out" as St. William's Bingo.
She leaves five children, John O'Neill of Tewksbury, Paul O'Neill of Lowell, David O'Neill of Tewksbury and his friend Carolyn Devine of Arlington, Maureen Kicza and her husband Harold of Atkinson, NH, and Kathleen LeBlanc and her husband James of Billerica; five grandchildren, Christopher O'Neill of Lowell, Michelle O'Neill of Tewksbury, Karen Bishop and her husband David of NH, Amy Ritchie and her husband Larry of NH, Danielle Bowe and her husband Eric of Woburn; six great-grandchildren, Jason, Reese, Chase, Jordan, Calib, and William; numerous nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings, John Forgione, Celia Johnson, Elizabeth Monistero, Gertrude Sarro, Esther Culwell, and Katherine McCarte. O'NEILL Visiting hours Sunday, May 19, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. and Monday, May 20, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her funeral Mass will begin Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass Monday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will be in Lowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mass Lions Eye Research, c/o Tewksbury Lions, P.O. Box 314, Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2019