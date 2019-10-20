|
1925 - 2019
Sister Lillian Lamoureux, SFCC, a member of the Sisters For Christian Community for 37 years, went to meet the GOD she loved all her life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Leon W. Lamoureux, who was a suburban editor of the Lowell Sun for many years, and the late Rose April Lamoureux. She was the sister of the late Irene Harvey, Raymond Lamoureux, Joseph Lamoureux, Leon T. Lamoureux, and Cecile Goulet.
After graduating from St. Joseph High School, she entered the Grey Nuns of the Cross in Ottawa, Canada. She became Principal in Haverhill and Lowell, MA and later, Director of Education for the Community. She later transferred to the Sisters For Christian Community, a Vatican II community, still treasuring her years and deep Spirituality of Margaret D'Youville's community.
She attended Massachusetts School of Law where she earned her Doctorate.
She dearly loved her City, and it's two Rivers the Merrimack and the Concord, and was involved in the exciting years of Lowell's re-vitalization. She worked with visionary city leaders, Patrick Mogan and Peter Stamas, on the Model Cities Board, as well as the Human Services Corporation.
Her Life and that of other former Residents of D'Youville Senior Care, will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4:00 PM in the Chapel.
A very grateful THANK YOU to the compassionate Caregivers and Medical Staff of LOWELL GENERAL HOSPITAL and D'Youville Senior Care.
Donations can be made in her name to her favorite charity, aiding homeless children: COVENANT HOUSE, P.O. BOX 96708, WASHINGTON, DC 20090-6708. For online condolences, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019