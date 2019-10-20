Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
308 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 454-5214
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Lamoureux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Lillian Lamoureux SFCC


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Lillian Lamoureux SFCC Obituary
1925 - 2019

Sister Lillian Lamoureux, SFCC, a member of the Sisters For Christian Community for 37 years, went to meet the GOD she loved all her life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Leon W. Lamoureux, who was a suburban editor of the Lowell Sun for many years, and the late Rose April Lamoureux. She was the sister of the late Irene Harvey, Raymond Lamoureux, Joseph Lamoureux, Leon T. Lamoureux, and Cecile Goulet.

After graduating from St. Joseph High School, she entered the Grey Nuns of the Cross in Ottawa, Canada. She became Principal in Haverhill and Lowell, MA and later, Director of Education for the Community. She later transferred to the Sisters For Christian Community, a Vatican II community, still treasuring her years and deep Spirituality of Margaret D'Youville's community.

She attended Massachusetts School of Law where she earned her Doctorate.

She dearly loved her City, and it's two Rivers the Merrimack and the Concord, and was involved in the exciting years of Lowell's re-vitalization. She worked with visionary city leaders, Patrick Mogan and Peter Stamas, on the Model Cities Board, as well as the Human Services Corporation.

Her Life and that of other former Residents of D'Youville Senior Care, will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4:00 PM in the Chapel.

A very grateful THANK YOU to the compassionate Caregivers and Medical Staff of LOWELL GENERAL HOSPITAL and D'Youville Senior Care.

Lamoureux

Donations can be made in her name to her favorite charity, aiding homeless children: COVENANT HOUSE, P.O. BOX 96708, WASHINGTON, DC 20090-6708. For online condolences, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Sister Lillian Lamoureux, SFCC
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
Download Now