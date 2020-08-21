1/
Lillian M. Beakey
1928 - 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend;

Lowell

Lillian M. (Donohoe) Beakey, 91, of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Monday August 17, 2020 at Willow Manor in Lowell.

She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Beakey who died on February 16, 2020.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, October 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Patrick and the late Mary (Duffy) Donohoe, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1946.

Lilian worked for many years at Raytheon in Andover as a clerk.

She had many interests but her favorite time was when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lillian is survived by two daughters Annmarie Cricones of South Portland, ME and Marianne Richards and her husband Robert of Groton, MA; a son

Thomas R. Beakey and his wife Catherine of Auburn, NH; five grandchildren Kristen Beakey, Melissa Beakey, Paul Cricones and his wife Candie, Marissa Richards and Kaley Richards; three great grandchildren Alexia Cricones, Connor Cricones and Caleb Ela; a sister Virginia Ouellette of Cotuit, MA; a brother Rev. Thomas Donohoe of Lowell; and 6 nieces and nephews.

Beakey

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass for the family was held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Shriner's Hospital, for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or https://donatelovetotherescue.org. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
