Lillian M Burl, 98 passed away peacefully on September 24th.
Born September 22, 1922 in Roxbury Massachusetts, Lil was the daughter of the late Ethel (Maher) and John Arrigo. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald P. Burl Sr., originally from Champlain, New York, and the beloved mother of the late Donna T. Burl. She was the sister of the late James White, William White, Marie Pallidino, Angelina Holland, Francis Molinari, and John Arrigo.
Lil graduated from Chelsea High School. After high school she was proud to work at the Chelsea Naval Hospital in the Accounting Office. She married Don, on July 5, 1942. Don was a prisoner of war in Germany for over two years. After his safe return, they started a family and resided in Billerica, MA. She retired from BARD Corporation in the 1990's. She loved being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Lil leaves two sons, Donald and his wife Constance of Burlington, MA and Ernest and his wife Beverly from Vero Beach, FL. She also leaves eight Grandchildren, Caryn, Donald, Christopher, Stephen, Stephanie, Richard, Scott and Kelley; along with fourteen Great-Grandchildren. She also leaves many Nieces and Nephews whom she had a great relationship with. She will be greatly missed by her large family and friends and remembered for her helping ways, her kindness and her good cooking (especially her Italian dinners).
She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Parish, Billerica, MA. She was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lil most recently resided in Vero Beach, Florida.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral mass and burial will be for immediate family only.
Anyone who wishes to honor Lil's memory can make a donation in her name to the National Kidney Foundation
