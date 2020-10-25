Lina A. Tousignant, 94, a resident of Dracut and formerly of Tyngsboro died peacefully on Oct 19th, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Omer Tousignant for 57 years who predeceased her in 2006.
She was born in Lowell on Oct 14, 1926 to the late Edmond and Palmire (Danielson) Drolet. She received her education in Lowell public schools.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Laurel Tousignant of Tyngsboro, and Ronald and Leann Tousignant of Hollis, NH; a daughter, Lucille Hurst of Nashua, NH; and six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and Interment will be private.