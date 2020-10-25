1/1
Lina A. Tousignant
1926 - 2020
Lina A. Tousignant, 94, a resident of Dracut and formerly of Tyngsboro died peacefully on Oct 19th, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Omer Tousignant for 57 years who predeceased her in 2006.

She was born in Lowell on Oct 14, 1926 to the late Edmond and Palmire (Danielson) Drolet. She received her education in Lowell public schools.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Laurel Tousignant of Tyngsboro, and Ronald and Leann Tousignant of Hollis, NH; a daughter, Lucille Hurst of Nashua, NH; and six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
October 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
