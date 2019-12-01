|
Linda Ann (Goyette) Kovach, age 69, of Dover, NH and a former 40 year resident of Lowell died peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Riverside Rest Home in Dover, NH following a long illness.
She was born in El Paso, Texas on January 17, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Johnnie and Marie Antoinette (Comtois) Kovach.
Prior to her illness, Linda was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Christian Hill Nursing Home in Lowell. Earlier in her career she was employed for many years by Microwave Associates.
She had an adventurous spirit and wasn't afraid to take risks. She lived life to the fullest.
Linda is survived by her brother, George Kovach of Manchester, NH; her sister, Christine Norris and her husband John of Rochester, NH; two nephews, Michael and Aaron Norris; an uncle, Vincent Comtois, and many cousins and friends, including Sue and Kathy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by her Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's memory to BEACON HOSPICE 25 New Hampshire Ave., Ste 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019