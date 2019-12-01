Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kovach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann (Goyette) Kovach


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ann (Goyette) Kovach Obituary
of Dover, NH and a former 40 year

resident of Lowell

DOVER, NH

Linda Ann (Goyette) Kovach, age 69, of Dover, NH and a former 40 year resident of Lowell died peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Riverside Rest Home in Dover, NH following a long illness.

She was born in El Paso, Texas on January 17, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Johnnie and Marie Antoinette (Comtois) Kovach.

Prior to her illness, Linda was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Christian Hill Nursing Home in Lowell. Earlier in her career she was employed for many years by Microwave Associates.

She had an adventurous spirit and wasn't afraid to take risks. She lived life to the fullest.

Linda is survived by her brother, George Kovach of Manchester, NH; her sister, Christine Norris and her husband John of Rochester, NH; two nephews, Michael and Aaron Norris; an uncle, Vincent Comtois, and many cousins and friends, including Sue and Kathy.

KOVACH

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by her Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's memory to BEACON HOSPICE 25 New Hampshire Ave., Ste 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Linda Ann (Goyette) Kovach
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -