Linda (Corcoran) Bryan

Loving wife, mother, sister and aunt



Linda (Corcoran) Bryan, 71, of Spring, Texas, formerly of Lowell, died Sunday, March 10th at Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James Bryan who survives her.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, May 24, 1947, a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Maria (Cigliano) Corcoran, she attended Lowell schools and graduated with honors from Lowell High School where she participated as a Major in the Girl Officers as well as being editor of the school newspaper. Eager to further her education, she then graduated with honors from Lowell State Teacher's College and then received a Master's degree from the University of Arkansas where she was inducted into the Alpha of the Arkansas chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. It was during this time that she met her husband James.



Linda's career took her to Mobile, Alabama, where her son Jason was born. During her tenure at S.D. Bishop Jr. College in Mobile, she was honored by a "Linda Bryan Appreciation Day," with a ceremony initiated by her students, where she was treated with speeches, quips, food and music by faculty, staff and students.



In addition to teaching English at Lone Star College in Tomball, Texas, Linda developed the Alpha Mu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and created the Tomball and District International Studies Program. She enjoyed trips to Europe and England with her students, fellow faculty and staff, and community members. Teaching and sharing these experiences was Linda's life's work. She loved every minute of it and the people with whom she worked and traveled.



Linda was a great cook, specializing in Italian dishes and more than anything else, she loved her husband James and son Jason who were the center of her life. She was the light of our lives, and the lives of everyone she touched.



In addition to her husband James, she is survived by her son Jason Bryan of Spring, TX; two sisters Jean Nelson and her husband Walter of Lowell, MA and Sandra Naddif and her husband Michael of Andover, MA; a brother Michael Corcoran and his wife Margo of Dracut, MA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



BRYAN - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 7 P.M. Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary