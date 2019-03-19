Lowell Sun Obituaries
Linda (Corcoran) Bryan

Linda (Corcoran) Bryan
formerly of Lowell

In Spring, TX, March 10, 2019, Linda (Corcoran) Bryan, 71, of Spring, formerly of Lowell, wife of James Bryan who survives her. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 7 P.M. Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
