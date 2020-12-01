1/1
Linda De Veer
1946 - 2020
Beloved Mother and Grandmother

TEWKSBURY

Linda (Johnstone) De Veer, age 74, a resident of Tewksbury for the past 49 years, formerly of Malden, passed away at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was the devoted wife of Gerald D. DeVeer, who passed away on January 12, 2019.

Born in Brockton on May 23, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Janice (Planta) Johnstone.

Linda was raised in Winthrop and Malden. She attended local schools and graduated from Malden High School in 1965.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Payroll Clerk and Bookkeeper for several area businesses including the Blaire House, Geartronics Industries, and O'Connor Studios.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially annual traditions like Maine Weekend, Cookie Day, and Easter egg decorating with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Jacqueline C. Heaton and her husband William of Litchfield, NH, Gerald D. De Veer and his wife Erica of North Conway, NH, and R. Scott De Veer and his husband Andrew Piasecki of Billerica; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler and Josh De Veer, Timothy and Caitlin Heaton, Gianna and Izabella De Veer.

Linda was the sister of June Martin of Charlton, Shirley Palmer and her husband Kenneth of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Karen Strahan of Woburn, and the late Gail Goulart and Joyce Kershaw.

At the request of the family, services for Linda will be held privately.

A celebration of life will be held early summer of 2021 for all family and friends to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury.

Condolences and expressions of support and sympathy may be made at www.farmeranddee.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alz.org



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
