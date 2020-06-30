DRACUT, MA
Linda F. (Jusczak) Boisvert, 69, died peacefully, Friday, June 26th, at Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Francis Boisvert with whom she was married for 46 years.
Linda was born in Lowell on March 16, 1951, a daughter of the late Frances (Cebula) and Thaddeus Jusczak. She graduated from Dracut High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Fitchburg State.
Prior to her retirement, Linda worked as an Assembler at Raytheon for 35 years.
She adored spending time with her four grandsons. She also loved spending time with, and serving with, her New England Bible Church family. In her free time, she loved to deep sea fish.
In addition to her husband Frank, Linda is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Mark Boisvert and his wife Jennifer; Brenda Phinney and her husband Matthew; grandchildren, Elijah, Logan, and Camden Boisvert, and Toby Phinney; siblings, Jimmy Jusczak, Debbie Vinal, and Donna Nardelli; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Tadziu and Billy Jusczak.
An outdoor service will be held at New England Bible Church (60 Chandler Road, Andover, MA) on Thursday July 2nd at 10 AM. Please bring a lawn chair and umbrella to allow for social distancing. In keeping with Linda's extreme allergy to flowers, the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Linda's name to the New England Bible Church People in Need Fund, (60 Chandler Road, Andover, MA 01810). To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.