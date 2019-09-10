Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rte. 38)
Wilmington, MA
Linda J. (Crouse) Alpers

Linda J. (Crouse) Alpers Obituary
Linda J. (Crouse) Alpers

long-time resident of Wilmington

Linda J. (Crouse) Alpers, age 72, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on September 9, 2019. Linda was the devoted mother of Michael Alpers & his wife Christine of Wilmington, Michelle Alpers (f/ka Michelle MacLellan) of Billerica and Brian Cote of New Boston, NH, loving "Nonnie" of James, Michael, Olivia and Vincent, cherished daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Catalano) Crouse, dear sister of Lisa Botta & her husband Paul of NH and the late Kenneth Crouse, devoted friend of Christy Hill of Wilmington. Linda is also very special to the late Bob Cote, many nieces & nephews, and her loving dog, the late Sable.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Friday, September 13th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Linda's name may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
